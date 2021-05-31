COVID-19 Lockdown: Banks to function from 10 am to 2 pm

Hyderabad: In wake of extended lockdown for ten more days, till June 9 by the state government in Telangana, the banking hours slightly changed in the state.

The banking hours will be from 10 am to 2 pm effective from June 1 to 9, according to information. Now due to Corona effects the banks informed people of change in timings amid Corona protocols.

State level bankers Committee meeting held here have decided to make changes in working hours. The bankers Committee said that until June 9 the change of working hours will be followed amid Corona protocols.

Later on the working hours may be as usual and the committee to decide further after Government takes a call on lockdown timings.

The government has extended lockdown from May 30 to June 9. Since imposition of lockdown this is the second time that it has been extended with certain restrictions.