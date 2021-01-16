COVID-19 management: More guests can attend weddings

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has increased the cap on the number of people permitted to attend weddings in the state from 50 to 100 indoors and upto 200 outdoors.

An order in this regard was issued by Principal Secretary Dr A Jayathilak on January 14.

“Based on the recommendation of the 34th Core Group for COVID-19 Management, the number of people permitted to attend weddings has been enhanced from 50 to 100 for indoor venues and 200 people for outdoor venues,” the order read.

The meeting of the Core Group for COVID-19 Management was held on January 6.

The government recently restored all Saturdays as working days for government offices except those days which have otherwise been declared as holidays.

The offices were closed on Saturdays since the lockdown was declared on March 24 last.