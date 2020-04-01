COVID-19: Millennial are reaching out to needy in Hyderabad

Roshan bint Raheem

Hyderabad: The sudden lockdown has led to a lot of chaos in the country and the most affected by it are the homeless, poor and marginalized sections of the society.

“I would die with hunger rather than corona,” observed a homeless man sitting on a pavement of Hyderabad.

But, we hope, would not happen as many youngsters in Hyderabad have come forward to distribute cooked food, rice, soaps, milk, vegetables, medicines, and other essential items.

On the other hand, a group of young volunteers is teaching the importance of washing hands and social distancing.

Speaking to siasat.com Saad Ali, a volunteer said, “We don’t belong to any organization. We are a group of students who want to do our part in these difficult times by helping the less fortunate people.”

“We are distributing more than 100 packets of food every day to the homeless and those who are stranded on the roads. Our food packets contain items like milk in tetra packets, a pack of buns or rolls, some disinfectant, soap, small water bottle or water packets and a face mask,” he added.

The group has also started the distribution of rice bags to the poor. With each passing day, the number of people who need help is increasing. But due to lack of funds, the group is not able to reach out to larger numbers.

A day well spent, explaining about covid-19 and it’s precautions, self-isolation and social distancing. pic.twitter.com/lHMGqjUtTd — saad ali (@saadali0829) March 31, 2020

For any queries, the volunteers can be reached on mobile number 7330405064 between 11 am and 10 pm.

