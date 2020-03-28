COVID-19: More than 2,500 people placed under home quarantine

Kohima: Over 2,500 people have recently returned from other parts of the country and placed under home quarantine in Nagaland, where no person has so far tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Out of the 17 samples that were sent for testing, results for 13 were negative and the remaining reports are awaited, government spokesperson and minister for planning & coordination Neiba Kronu said.

A total of 2,719 people, including students, who recently came back to the state, reported to the respective district surveillance teams and were subsequently placed under home quarantine for the stipulated period, he said on Friday evening.

Kronu said all efforts are being made to expedite delivery of essential medical equipment and accessories amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, and that there is enough stock of essential commodities across the state.

He also said a round-the-clock COVID-19 control room is monitoring the situation in Nagaland.

Police personnel and other district officials are manning strategic locations, restricting movement of people, Kronu added.

Source: PTI

