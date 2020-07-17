COVID-19: Muslims urged to pray nafl namaz after Jumah prayers

Hyderabad: Quran Explorer team has requested Muslim Ummah around the world to pray 2 rakah nafl prayers after Jumah namaz every Friday in their respective countries. The team urged the Muslims to seek Allah’s forgiveness pray to Allah to relief from the evil of this COVID-19 virus which has paralyzed the world.

So far 1,39,54,077 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus and 5,92,791 have succumbed to the virus. 82,85,924 people have been recovered from the disease.

Quran Explorer is online Qur’an recitation software with Arabic, English and Urdu Translation.

Source: Siasat news