COVID-19: Next four weeks crucial, says T’gana public health director

Hyderabad: The Telangana director of public health Dr. Srinivas today said that there had been a drastic change in the number of Covid 19 cases in the state since the last one week . He said that the cases were not crossing the limit.

Speaking to media, he said that they were creating awareness among the people about the virus. He also said that the people of the state were extending their support to the state government in the prevention of the spread of the virus.

He said that the upcoming four weeks were very crucial for the control of the virus . Noting that the upcoming month is the month of marriages and festivals, he urged people to remain alert.

He urged the public to avoid unnecessarily rushing to state-run Covid testing centres if they don’t have symptoms or are generally healthy.

“There is a clear panic among the general public. As a result, individuals with no symptoms are rushing to Covid testing centres for tests. Some are even getting themselves tested twice or thrice a week. As a result, persons with symptoms are unable to get access to testing. Due to the panic rush, testing centres are turning into breeding grounds for Covid infections,” he said.

He said that the state has 50000 beds for the Covid-19 patients. He also stated that 85 percent of the infected people do not require hospitalisation and added that nobody should approach the hospitals unless it was needed.

He said that the chief minister KCR was reviewing the situation at regular intervals.

The director further informed that 45 lakh people have so far been administered with the vaccine in the state and added that none of those who took the vaccine shots turned ill. He said that all those who have completed the age limit of 18 years should register their names for the vaccine.