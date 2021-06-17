COVID-19: Nine arrested for black marketing Black Fungus drug

Hyderabad: Nine members belonging to two different gangs were arrested by the city police here today for black marketing COVID-19 linked Black Fungus drugs. The accused were arrested on charges of illegally procuring and selling the AMPHOTERICIN B injections, which is in high demand.

According to the police, the accused allegedly bought the drugs for around Rs. 7400 and sold it for around Rs. 35,000 to Rs 50,000. The police said that 28 such injections were seized from the accused.

One of the two gangs had five members and the other had four. Taking advantage of the high demand for the injections due to the rise in black fungus cases, the accused managed to black-market it and sell it for very high prices.

After a tip-off, the west zone Task force team trap the accused persons near the Yellamma Temple, Balkapet, SR Nagar. From the first gang of five accused, five were taken into custody and seized 13 injections were seized from their possession. The second gang of four members had 15 Amphotericin B injections with them.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of P.Radha Kishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police(OSD) along with other officers.