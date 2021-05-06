COVID-19: No Lockdown in Telangana, clarifies KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has clarified that lockdown would not be imposed in the Telangana state. He said the imposition of lockdown would make the life stand still and would lead to total collapse of the financial system.

The CM took this decision after examining the situation in the states where the lockdown was imposed and where the positive cases have not come down as well as taking into account the past experiences.

The CM spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone about the supply of the required vaccines, Oxygen and Remdesivir and urged him to supply the same immediately.

The CM brought to the notice of the PM that the Oxygen supplies allocated to the state from Sriperambadur and in Tamil Nadu and Bellary in Karnataka have not been supplied so far. Since Hyderabad became a medical Hub, people from the bordering states are also depending on Hyderabad for the medical treatment.

The CM explained that since people from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka are coming to Hyderabad for the treatment there is alarming increase of burden on the city. The CM told the PM that there is a 50 per cent more Corona patients than the Telangana people are coming to Hyderabad for treatment it had an adverse impact on the availability of Oxygen, vaccines and injections like the Remdesivir. The CM said as on date there is availability of 440 MT of Oxygen per day and it should be increased 500 MT per day.

The availability of Remdesivir is only 4900 and it should be increased to 25000. He said the Centre had so far gave only 50 Lakh doses of vaccine and it should also be increased based on the needs of the state.

The CM requested the PM to ensure the supply of 2 to 2.5 Lakh doses of vaccine per day and it should be supplied immediately.

Meanwhile, on the request made by the CM and instructions from the PM, Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke to the CM. Piyush Goyal assured the CM that all the requests made by the CM would be fulfilled and action would be taken to supply adequate quantities of vaccine, Oxygen and Remdesivir would be supplied to the State.

The Union Minister said Oxygen would be supplied from the Eastern states instead of TN and Karnataka states.