Covid-19: Odisha govt caps entry of visitors to zoos

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 : The Odisha government on Wednesday issued guidelines for reopening of zoos and deer parks as it limited the daily entry of visitors in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The zoos and deer parks will be reopened on October 4.

As per the guidelines issued by the wildlife department, the number of daily visitors is capped at 1,500 for large zoos.

For small zoos, it is 750 visitors per day while 300 visitors can visit mini zoos and deer parks in the state.

Entry into the zoos shall not be allowed without wearing masks wile entry for visitors with cold, fever, cough is restricted, said the guidelines.

The government said that e-ticket booking should be given priority over manual ticket booking for contactless transaction.

They should undergo body temperature scanning and any such test insisted at the entry gate. Besides, senior citizens and persons with infants shall be advised not to visit zoos, it said.

The department asked visitors to maintain social distancing on the zoo premises and avoid touching barricades and other surfaces.

It also asked them not to spit and chew tobacco and other prohibited products.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.