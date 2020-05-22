COVID-19: One death, 62 fresh cases reported in AP; toll at 55

Amaravati: With 62 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh surged to 2,667 while one death was reported, taking the toll in the state to 55, the health department said on Friday.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday, 18 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the health department bulletin said.

Samples of 8,415 people were tested and 51 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,731.

The number of active patients are now 728.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 128 active cases, it added.

Source: PTI

