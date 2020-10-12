COVID-19: One more death, 98 new cases in Chandigarh

MansoorUpdated: 12th October 2020 10:34 pm IST
Chandigarh: One more death due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 192 while 98 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,260 in union territory on Monday.

There are 1,170 active cases in the city as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 111 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 11,898, it said.

A total of 88,819 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 75,016 tested negative while reports of 138 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

Source: PTI

