Covid-19 outbreak on perpetual decline in Delhi: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Delhi government on Sunday said that Covid-19 outbreak in the city was in “perpetual decline” mode with decreasing number of new cases as well as the death rate going down compared to figures from earlier this month.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain made the declaration during a press conference to release the daily Delhi Health Bulletin as he gave updates about the pandemic, the decreasing positivity rate and various other issues.

Against 4,998 new cases in Delhi on Saturday, the number of fresh cases on Sunday was 4,906, he said.

Jain said that the positivity rate, down to 7.24 per cent (as on Saturday) from 15.26 per cent, has become “less than half since November 7 which is a sign of relief as it points to the fact that the outbreak is on perpetual decline”.

Noting that RT-PCR tests were ordered to be increased by the Central government, he said that the labs do not have that much capacity, and that the government is doing its best to provide each and every result.

“As far as the decreasing number of cases are concerned, we only take into the consideration the individual whose report has duly been provided,” Jain said.

Responding to the query surrounding the lack of oxygen supply in Delhi due to the ongoing farmer agitation, the Minister said initially there was a “hiccup for a few hours, but that was resolved immediately and the supply was restored”.

“Oxygen supply comes from Rajasthan and is a lifesaving necessity, therefore it will be made available in abundance.”

Meanwhile, the latest Delhi update reported 4,906 cases from 64,186 tests conducted during in the last 24 hours. It said that the positivity rate was 7.64 per cent while the death rate was 1.83 per cent. A total of 6,235 people recovered while 68 people died.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.