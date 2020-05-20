COVID-19 outbreak: Shanghai International Film Festival canceled

Washington: The Shanghai International Film Festival, which was scheduled to take place in June, has been postponed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Variety, the organisers of the film festival on Wednesday said that they were not able to go with the planned edition of the festival.

“Despite the impact of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, preparations for 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival have progressed steadily thanks to the generous support and deep engagement of the entire film community at home and abroad,” Variety quoted the organisers as saying.

“We are deeply grateful for what you’ve done for us, and we hereby apologise for any inconvenience caused by the postponement. The new dates for the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival will be announced as soon as possible,” they added.

Earlier, Beijing International Film Festival was also canceled and was replaced with an online edition due to the impact of the virus.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.