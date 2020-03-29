COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; Gujarat toll reaches 5

Ahmemdabad: A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to five, the health department said.

The man was also suffering from diabetes, it said.

With this, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad has gone up to three.

Earlier, one death each was reported from Bhavnagar and Surat.

Till Saturday evening,the number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 55.

Source: PTI

