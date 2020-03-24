COVID-19 patient passes away in Mumbai; death toll rises to 9

Mumbai: A 65-year-old coronavirus patient passed away at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital on Monday.

The patient recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 101 on Tuesday with three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the state’s health department said.

The Maharashtra government has announced a curfew in the backdrop of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

Source: ANI

