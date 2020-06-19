COVID-19 patient Shahid Afridi shares his experience

Karachi: Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi who contracted coronavirus shared his health update.

In the video shared on social media, he thanked all people who prayed for his speedy recovery. The cricketer also said that he is thankful to everyone who helped him in charity activities.

Shahid Afridi shares update on his health condition

Sharing an update on his health condition, he said that starting days were difficult, however, he is feeling better now.

The cricketer added that he is missing his younger daughter.

The former Pakistan skipper further said that he knew he would be at risk of catching the virus as he had been travelling a lot for the charity work. “I knew I would catch COVID-19 as I was travelling a lot for charity work. Thankfully, it happened late else I would not have been able to help a lot of people,” he said.

Last week, Afridi had announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Help poor: Shahid Afridi

Urging people to continue helping poor persons, he asked them to support each other in any possible manner in this bad time due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Afridi and his charity team distributed ration kits among needy people during the lockdown in Pakistan.

The foundation, “Shahid Afridi Foundation” which was started by Shahid Afridi had launched #DonateKaroNa ration drive.