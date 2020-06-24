COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms don’t need hospitalisation: HM

Hyderabad: Indicating that COVID-19 positive cases having mild symptoms can be managed without hospitalisation, the government on Saturday revised the discharge policy for COVID-19 patients. Such people rushing to hospitals increases the chances of co-infection.

There are only a limited number of isolation wards, and non-Covid-19 diseases require attention. This has prompted private hospitals to advise patients to opt for video consultancy and home isolation if they do not have severe symptoms.

Severe symptoms are categorised as persistent cough, wheezing, breathlessness while walking and talking, weakness, diarrhoea, vomiting and high grade fever.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, president of Telangana Super Specialty Hospital Association (TSHA) said, “Patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms do not require hospitalisation. If their Covid-19 test is positive, they must isolate themselves in a separate room with a bathroom at home. They must be in touch with doctors through video consultancy. They must have a pulse oximeter to check their oxygen levels. If they develop severe symptoms of breathlessness, less oxygen (below 90) then only they require treatment at a hospital.”

Private hospitals are urging patients with mild symptoms to test but not to seek hospitalisation. There is scarcity of beds and shortage of manpower and equipment and following distancing and disinfection rules adds to the burden.

There have been successful outcomes in private hospitals giving confidence that the disease can be managed at home and only severe cases need hospitalisation.

The severe cases require oxygen therapy, management of co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac disorders, cancers and other immune compromised conditions. Those patients who are on dialysis need admission when infected with Covid-19 as they are in the high risk group.