COVID-19: Pawan Kalyan goes under self quarantine

Hyderabad: Actor turned politician and the president of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan today went into quarantine after two of his personal staff members were tested positive to COVID-19 Virus. He took the decision on the basis of the advise of doctors concerned.

The party leadership has released a statement to this effect. It may be noted here that several office bearers of the party and Pawan’s personal staff had been infected with the virus during the past few days. Pawan is however monitoring the day to day activities of the party by holding tele-conferences with the party leaders.

Meanwhile the fresh release of Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab is breaking records at the box office