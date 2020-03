A+ A-

New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases amounting to 30 in India, the Delhi government today ordered the closure of all primary schools in the national capital till March 31.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020

Delhi Government has also temporarily suspended biometric attendance in its offices in wake of coronavirus threat.

India has so far not reported any coronavirus related deaths.