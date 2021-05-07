COVID-19: Rajasthan imposes lockdown from May 10 to 24

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a state-wide lockdown from May 10 to 24 in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.

As per the order, marriages will only be allowed after May 31. Any function related to weddings will not be permitted till May 31. Court weddings and small weddings at home with not more than 11 attendants will be permitted.

As COVID-19 infections are being reported from rural areas, the work of MNREGA will be postponed.

Religious places will remain closed, and people are requested to carry out religious activities at home during the lockdown. Medical departments will issue separate guidelines regarding attendants caring for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Several other states will have taken similar measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases dangerously increase in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave.

Rajasthan on Thursday reported as many as 17,532 new cases, 16,044 recoveries and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed.

The total cases now stands at 7,02,568, including 4,99,376 recoveries, 5,182 deaths and 1,98,010 active cases.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced a special package for the setting up of medical oxygen production plants with various incentives and facilities in an effort to overcome the medical oxygen shortage caused by the pandemic.