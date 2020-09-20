COVID-19: Rajasthan imposes Section 144 of CrPC in 11 districts

The state has 33 districts and the provision prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place.

By Mansoor Updated: 20th September 2020 1:00 pm IST
section 144

Jaipur: Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state.

The state has 33 districts and the provision prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place.

According to a release, the government also decided to continue the ban on social or religious functions till October 31.

However, the permission for 20 people at funerals and 50 in marriage functions will continue.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the release said.

In view of alarming situation regarding coronavirus, it was decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur, the release said.

READ:  Inmarsat fleet phones to be made in India

People will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora, and other officials were present in the meeting.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close