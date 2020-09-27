Covid-19 recoveries in Telangana outnumber new cases

Hyderabad, Sep 27 : Telangana on Sunday reported more recoveries from Covid-19 than the new cases during the last 24 hours.

The state added 1,967 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,85,833.

Nine more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,100.

The fatality rate in the state remains at 0.59 per cent against the national average of 1.57 per cent.

With 2,058 recoveries, the cumulative number has gone up to 1,54,499.

The recovery rate has gone up further to 83.13 per cent against the national average of 82.39 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,234 including 24,607 in home/institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, 50,108 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Saturday. These include 22,047 primary contacts.

With this the state has so far tested 28,50,869 samples. Samples tested per million population improved further to 76,788. Officials say the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

The district wise daily count of cases shows that state capital Hyderabad continues to top the list. It reported 297, a drop from 316 new cases the previous day.

The spike in districts continued. Karimnagar recorded second highest number of cases at 152 followed by Rangareddy (147), Medchal Malkajgiri (137), Nalgonda (105), Bhadradri Kothagudem (91), Warangal Urban (89) and Khammam (78).

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 6,535 out of 8,840 beds are vacant.

A total of 225 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,454 beds, of which 6,132 are vacant.

The data also shows that 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

Source: IANS

