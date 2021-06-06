COVID-19: Relaxation in Delhi

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 6th June 2021 4:39 pm IST
New Delhi: A worker sanitizes at Bara Tooti chowk, Sadar Bazaar-the Asia’s biggest market prior to opening of markets after relaxation of lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI06_06_2021_000045B)
New Delhi: A worker sanitizes at Bara Tooti chowk, Sadar Bazaar-the Asia’s biggest market prior to opening of markets after relaxation of lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI06_06_2021_000046B)
New Delhi:North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash sanitizes sanitizes at Sadar Bazaar market area ahead of its reopening, as part of government’s order of gradual unlocking of COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI06_06_2021_000079B)

