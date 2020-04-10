COVID-19: Relief measures announced by Central Government

New Delhi: Due to nation-wide lockdown imposed by the Central Government to contain the spread of coronavirus, many daily wagers left with no livelihood. Keeping it in view, the government announced some of the relief measures.

Here is the list of relief measures compiled by Azim Premji University:

Beneficiaries under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) will get an extra 5 kg food grains per person per month for three months. They will also get 1 kg dal per month for three months. Under the PM Kisan scheme, beneficiaries will get Rs. 2000 during 1st week of April. State and UT Government must ensure that no public or private sector employer fires workers or pay less salary due to lockdown. Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, beneficiaries will get three free gas cylinders between April and June 2020. If any healthcare professional meets with an accident while treating COVID-19 patients, he/she will get Rs. 50 lakh as compensation. Women will get Rs. 500 per month in their PMJDY accounts for the next three months. Under NSAP, Pensioners, Divyang and Widows will get Rs. 1000 in two installments. Landlords are instructed not to demand rent from migrant workers for one month.

The above list is not exhaustive (click here to download complete list)

