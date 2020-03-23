COVID-19: SC to conduct hearings via video conference till Apr 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that lawyers chambers inside the Court premises has closed down due to outbreak of deadly COVID-19. In a bid to contain Covid-19, the Court will formally begin tackling its work through video-conferencing, from today till April 4. A full court meeting has also been called by the CJI to discuss further measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

“All lawyers’ chambers in and around SC premises to be sealed by Tuesday evening,” the apex court said.

The Supreme Court makes preparations for hearing of matters through video conferencing for the first time, due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ie3VfxNz64 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the apex court administration would temporarily cancel all proximity cards to dissuade lawyers from coming to the court. Members of the Bar, office staff and the Supreme Court registry staff would not be working till April 4.

“Everyone is scared of coming to court” said Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave today while addressing the Chief Justice led bench of the Supreme court amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The confirmed cases in the country soared to 415 on Monday even as the government ordered lock down of 80 districts across 17 states and five Union Territories including all seven districts in Delhi. India has also recorded seven deaths due to the viral infection so far.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.