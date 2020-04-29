COVID-19 scare and misinformation regarding dental profession

Hyderabad: The ongoing COVID19 Global Pandemic and the drastic transformation it has brought about in all walks of life and Dental Profession is a matter of deep concern for every dental professional. Some Dental Professionals associated with Dental Institutions have resorted to creating unnecessary scare amongst the public in a section of the media.

Indian Dental Association Secretary A Srikanth today clarified some of the distorted versions presented by a section of the media related to the current dental practices and also in dental Institutions.

Some of the distorted versions presented by a section of the media related to the current dental practices and also in dental Institutions. In the past few years the IDA has issued advisories and conducted training programs , workshops on a regular basis in various platforms to keep the dental professionals abreast of various epidemics like AIDS , H1N1 , SARS , Ebola , Nipah virus outbreaks and the profession has sailed through such difficult and unknown times. Clarified, Indian Dental Association Secretary A Srikanth

In fact, if a standalone dental clinic which mostly has a single dental chair to a maximum of 3 to 5 chairs is said to have difficulty then how can a dental Institution having 100 to 200 chairs impart dental education under similar conditions. The young Dental professionals train and work under sterilization and disinfection protocols on a case to case basis throughout their course curriculum.

This sort of distorted news becomes a challenge to the Principal, Faculty & management of Dental Institutions as anxious parents will question them as their children have to study and work in such an environment till the end of their course he added.

Dental Practices face the issue of various Govt agency for various tax like GHMC board fee, DMHO- Clinic Establishment Registration fee, PCB Fee, HMWSSB fee, Professional Licence Fee, Dental Council renewal Fee, Clinic maintenance & staff costs apart from the rising cost of most of the Laboratory outsourcing, Instruments, Equipment & Materials which are imported.

For every single dental chair in a private dental setup if we multiply by 100 to 200 these costs will be astronomical but were met as and when the challenges arose.

Today the cost of Dental Treatment or Dental Education is 1/10 to 1/20 compared to the cost in any developed world which is only possible in India because the Dental professional either in private practice or as college faculty absorb it in their pay. The COVID scare is not going to be anything new, our competent Indian dental professional will sail through similarly.

Indian Dental Association appealed to all dental professionals to attend its webinars and meetings held regularly either Online or otherwise as and when the lockdown rules are relaxed so that the truth of this COVID scare can be handled by every professional and the public is not put to hardship in the event of any ailment followed by necessary treatment as most of the doctors are getting PPEs, modifying treatment room environment and even as a vaccine is in the pipeline.

