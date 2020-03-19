COVID-19: Security enhanced at TS Secretariat

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender met with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials and discussed the measures taken at the Secretariat.

Wearing masks and using sanitizers have been made mandatory for security staff. Visitors have been advised to visit the secretariat only in case of urgency. They will also be provided with masks and sanitizers.

The officials have been advised to maintain hygiene and strictly follow the safety measures like washing hands, avoiding group meetings and sanitizing the building frequently.

The installation of a thermal screening facility at the Secretariat gate is under discussion with the police and health departments. The facility was requested by Telangana Secretariat Employees’ Association.

Health Minister Etela advised the ministers and MLAs to avoid public programs and not let the people enter in their quarters or offices in large groups.

He said the best option to stay away from infection is self-quarantine by abstaining from social gatherings and avoiding long-distance travel.

