COVID-19 shaped helmets & ‘virus car’ ideas to create awareness

Hyderabad's K. Sudhakar, known for making whacky cars in unimaginable shapes and forms, has now come out with a car in the coronavirus model to create public awareness about the dreaded virus.

Hyderabad: From police donning coronavirus shaped helmets to a car museum owner designing a whacky ‘virus car’ and a folk singer bringing out a video on the need to wash one’s hands, people in Telangana have come out with innovative ideas to create awareness about the pandemic.

Hyderabad: Police personnel wearing coronavirus-themed helmets take part in an awareness programme against COVID-19, during the complete lockdown in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

The keepers of the law took out a bike rally in the city recently with these scary looking helmets to grab the attention of two-wheeler riders and explain to them about the dangers of the virus and the need to take precautions.

Hyderabad: Police personnel wearing coronavirus-themed helmets take part in an awareness programme against COVID-19, during the complete lockdown in Hyderabad.

“It is an effort to promote awareness on the pandemic and the need to take precautions,” a police official said.

Some of their colleagues manning another road talked about the safety of washing hands frequently and how to go about it, a video of which has gone viral.

Hyderabad’s K. Sudhakar, known for making whacky cars in unimaginable shapes and forms, has now come out with a car in the coronavirus model to create public awareness about the dreaded virus.

K Sudhakar, owner of the well known SudhaCars Museum, which displays hand-made cars, has designed a coronavirus- shaped car.

He has earlier made cars in public interest on various occasions and for various causes, one of which was a ‘cage car’ to spread the message not to cage birds, and the other, a ‘helmet car’ to promote road safety.

“Similarly, I made the coronavirus car to create awareness about the virus and to encourage people to stay at home,” Sudhakar told P T I.

The single-seater six-wheeled car has a 100 cc engine and can hit a speed of 40 kmph. It is made of fibreglass and took him 10 days to make it, he said.

In another endeavour, Palle Narasimha of Telangana Praja Natya Mandali, a CPI-affiliated cultural outfit, has made a video, singing a Telugu song about hand washing and other precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID- 19.

The song, sung in colloquial lingo, has been watched by many on his social media accounts, besides being shared.

“I felt it was my responsibility to make people aware in these troubled times. That’s why I made the song. I am happy it has been liked by many, he told PTI.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and other Telugu film stars have done their part, taking to Twitter to urge people to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chiranjeevi and other renowned actors Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej featured in a Coronavirus awareness music video, reportedly recorded from their individual homes.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.