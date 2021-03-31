COVID-19 surge: Telangana health minister to hold emergency meeting

Hyderabad: As corona cases rise in the state, the government has alerted the health officials to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday. Health Minister Etala Rajender today asked the officials to make arrangements for the meeting with all officials on April 1 to take stock of the situation and ensure they prepare to check the virus spread.

The minister instructed to provide adequate facilities in the hospitals to check corona virus spread. The cases are on the steep rise and death rate is declining, the officials informed the minister. Rajender said that the state urged the Centre to provide more stocks of the vaccines to provide the same to all people.

The virus spread is more in other states and we are to be more cautious, he said. Corona protocols have to be followed strictly by the people the minister said. Taking steps as per directions and support of the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao we could control fatalities of corona in the state, he claimed.

We have appealed to the Centre to supply more vaccines to the state of Telangana to offer more services to the people. We are awaiting more vaccines and the hospitals are ready to use them, he claimed.

The minister instructed the officials to improve facilities such as beds, medicines and others. The vaccination drive is going on in the state and ensures that the people get vaccines without fail. The officials informed that the preventive steps proved handy to cut short the death rates of corona virus.

He appealed to the people to follow norms of wearing masks, sanitising the hands and social distancing to check the virus spread. Or else the people will attract the virus causing more problems, he said.

The minister asked the officials to educate people more on wearing masks and keeping environments clean.

It may be said here that the government was on high alert during the Assembly budget session when the cases were rising in Maharashtra and other states.