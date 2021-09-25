COVID-19: Telangana administers over 5 lakhs doses per day

Hyderabad: With an aim to achieve 100 percent vaccination in Telangana, the state government on Friday has inoculated more than five lakh people with COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health department said on Saturday.

A total of 5,02,519 people have been administered the COVID vaccine in the state, as part of the special COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

2,36,29,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Telangana since the immunisation programme was launched in the state in mid-January.

The first one-crore jabs were given in 161 days (January 16 to June 25), and the next set of one-crore doses were given in almost half the time — 82 days (June 26 to September 15).

Door-to-door service is also provided in rural areas, thanks to the success of the model in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

The state on Friday recorded 247 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of active cases to 4,877. The state has so far recorded 6,64,411 cases and 3,909 deaths.

The state government has also appointed an official at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad as its on-ground COVID-19 vaccination administration partner, according to a statement released by the institute on Friday.