Covid-19: Telangana crosses 30 lakh test mark

Hyderabad, Oct 1 : Telangana on Thursday crossed 30 lakh mark in Covid-19 testing while the state continued to see more recoveries than new positive cases.

With 54,443 tests during the last 24 hours, the state has so far conducted 30,50,444 tests. However, the health authorities provided no details as to how many of these are RT PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, health officials said on Thursday.

Telangana, which had come under criticism from different quarters for poor testing rate, ramped up the same over the last two months by expanding the testing infrastructure.

Currently, 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting 50,000 to 60,000 tests every day.

According to a media bulletin from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, out of 54,443 samples tested during last 24 hours, 23,955 were primary and 6,533 were secondary.

Samples tested per million population improved further to 81,957. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

The state reported 2,214 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 1,93,600. The 24-hour period ending 8 p.m. Wednesday also saw eight more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,135.

The fatality rate in the state stands at 0.58 per cent against the national average of 1.56A per cent.

Meanwhile, the state continued to see more recoveries than new cases. As many as 2,474 more people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative numbers to 1,63,407.

With this the state’s recovery rate mounted to 84.40 per cent against the national average of 83.51 per cent.

The state now has 29,058 active cases including 23,702 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Of the fresh cases, 305 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad. Rangareddy district recorded second highest number of cases at 191 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (153), Nalgonda (149), Warangal Urban (131), Karimnagar (106), Bhadradri Kothagudem (99), Khammam (99) and Siddipet (80).

Out of 1,93,600 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,35,520) were asymptomatic while remaining 30 per cent (58,080) are symptomatic.

The data also shows that 64.13 per cent of those tested positive are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.76 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.13 per cent.

Officials said 64.28 per cent of those tested positive were males while the remaining 38.72 per cent were females.

