COVID-19: Telangana logs 1,061 new cases, 11 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 1,061 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, pushing the tally to over 6.18 lakh and 3,618 respectively.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 135 followed by Karimnagar (80) and Suryapet (67) districts, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases was15,524.

The total number of cases in the State stood at6,18,837, while with1556people being cured, the total recoveries were 5,99,695.

Over 1.20 lakh samples were tested today.

Cumulatively, over 1.81 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per 10 lakh were over 4.87 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.90 per cent.

It was 96.62 per cent in the country.