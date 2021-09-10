COVID-19: Telangana logs 315 new cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday reported 315 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 6,60,786, while the toll rose to 3,891 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 83, followed by Nalgonda and Warangal Urban (21 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 340 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,51,425.

The number of active cases was 5,470, the bulletin said.

It said 75,199 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.52 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 6,78,604.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.58 per cent, while it was 97.45 per cent in the country.