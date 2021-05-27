COVID-19: Telangana logs 3,614 fresh cases, 18 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.67 lakh, while the toll stood at 3207 with 18 more casualties, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 504, followed by Nalgonda (229) and Khammam (228), the bulletin said.

The state has 38,267 active cases and over 90,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,67,517 while with 3,961 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,26,043.

Cumulatively, over 1.48 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.98 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 92.69 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Telangana Junior and Senior Resident Doctors on Thursday said they were calling off their strike as some demands were addressed by the state government.

The Junior doctors boycotted duties on Wednesday and Thursday demanding stipend hike and resolution of other issues.