COVID-19: Telangana logs 3,837 new cases, 25 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 3,837 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to over 5.40 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,037 with 25 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 594, followed by Rangareddy (265) and Medchal Malkajgiri (239).

The state has 46,946 active cases and over 71,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,40,603 while with 4,976being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,90,620.

Cumulatively, over 1.42 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.83 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 percent and 90.75 percent respectively as against 1.1 percent and 86.2 percent at the national level.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also looking after the health portfolio, on Wednesday visited state-run Gandhi Hospital to examine the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients and also instill confidence among inmates, an official release said.

KCR spoke to some of the patients in the hospital, it added.