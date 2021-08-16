COVID-19: Telangana logs 405 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 405 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 6.52 lakh while the toll stood at 3845 with three casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 67, followed by Karimnagar-32 district, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 7,093.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,52,785, while with 577 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 6,41,847.

Over 84,000 samples were tested on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to over 2.34 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.30 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.32 per cent. It was 97.45 per cent in the country.