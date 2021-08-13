COVID-19: Telangana logs 427 new cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 427 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 6.51 lakh while the death toll rose to 3,838 with two more deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 68 followed by Karimnagar-43, a state government bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 7,812.

The total number of cases stood at 6,51,715 and total recoveries at 6,40,065 with 609 people being cured. Over 87,000 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, over 2.32 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.24 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.21 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.43 per cent respectively at the national level.