COVID-19: Telangana logs 710 new cases, four deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 710 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,34,605, while the toll rose to 3,747 with four more fatalities.

Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 80 followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 71 and Nalgonda 52 districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 808 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,20,757.

The number of active cases was 10,101, the bulletin said.

It said 1,10,355 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.02 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 5,42,996.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.81 per cent, while it was 97.25 per cent in the country.