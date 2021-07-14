COVID-19: Telangana logs 749 new cases, 5 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 749 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.33 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,743 with five more deaths.

Khammam district accounted for the highest number of cases with 96 followed by The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)-72, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was10,203.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,33,895, while with848people being cured, the total recoveries were at6,19,949.

Over 1.15 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday and cumulatively, more than two crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 5.40 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.59 per cent and 97.79 per cent, respectively.