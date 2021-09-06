COVID-19: Telangana reports 306 new cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 230 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,59,543

and the total deaths to 3,884 respectively.

The number of active cases stood at 5,545, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 72

cases followed by Warangal Urban (18) and Medchal Malkajgiri (17).

A total of 50,636 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,49,68,239.

A total of 357 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number to 6,50,114.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.57 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.