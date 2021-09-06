COVID-19: Telangana reports 306 new cases, 3 deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 6th September 2021 7:36 am IST
Internet group DRASTIC adds more fuel to Corona lab leak theory
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 230 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,59,543

and the total deaths to 3,884 respectively.

The number of active cases stood at 5,545, a state government bulletin said.

MS Education Academy

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 72

cases followed by Warangal Urban (18) and Medchal Malkajgiri (17).

A total of 50,636 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,49,68,239.

A total of 357 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number to 6,50,114.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.57 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button