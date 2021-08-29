COVID-19: Telangana reports 325 new cases, two deaths

Published: 29th August 2021
Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 325 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,57,119, while the toll rose to 3,869 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 80, followed by Karimnagar (26) and Khammam (24) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday with 424 people recuperating from the infection.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,47,185.

The number of active cases was 6,065, the bulletin said.

It said 78,787 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,44,26,002.

The samples tested per million population was 6,56,260.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.48 per cent, while it was 97.53 per cent in the country.

