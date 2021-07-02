COVID-19: Telangana reports 858 new cases, 9 deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd July 2021 7:34 pm IST
coronavirus
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 858 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.25 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,678 with nine more deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 107 followed by Khammam (81) and Nalgonda (64) districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was12,726.

MS Education Academy

The total number of cases in the state stood at6,25,237, while with1,175people being cured, the total recoveries are at6,08,833.

Over 1.08 lakh samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, more than 1.88 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 5.07 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.58 per cent and 97.37 per cent, respectively.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button