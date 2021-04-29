COVID-19: Telangana waqf board considering to help poor with ration kits

Hyderabad: The chairman of the waqf board Mohammed Saleem is consulting the board members regarding help packages to COVID-19 victims.

Last year, during the lockdown the waqf board had distributed ration and other provision kits among the poor.

Now in the wake of night curfew imposed by the government to stop COVID-19 surge across the state, the poor families are facing difficulties. To mitigate their difficulties, the board is preparing to help the poor and the Corona victims by distributing ration kits.

The state government is currently distributing cloths as ramzan gift through the designated mosques across the city and the state.

The waqf board meeting which was due to be held yesterday was cancelled as some of the members expressed their inability to attend due to surge in Covid-19 cases. It was decided to hold the meeting after ramzan.

Meanwhile, the chairman of waqf board said the food package to the poor will be announced within next few days after consulting the chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim and other board members.