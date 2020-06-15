COVID-19 test to cost Rs.2,200 at Pvt hospitals in Telangana

Hyderabad: A day after Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao announced for conducting 50,000 COVID-19 tests in and around Hyderabad, the Government on Monday announced the cost of corona tests in private hospitals for Rs. 2,200.

The Government has also fixed cap price for of 7,000 per day if a corona virus patient is treated without a ventilator. Prices have been finalized to pay 9000 if a patient is put on ventilator. In normal isolation, the price per day is set at Rs 4500. The Health minister Eatela Rajender made the announcement at a media briefing held today with the medical authorities. “We are conducting tests in the state that are subject to ICMR regulations,” he said. Private labs also been informed about performing Corona tests and permission for tests across the GHMC. (50 thousand tests in 30 constituencies).

The minister said that all hospitals have been instructed by the medical authorities to perform tests to only those persons with corona symptoms.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.