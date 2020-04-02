COVID-19: Thane civic chief seeks donations from citizens

Thane: Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal appealed to citizens of Maharashtra’s Thane city to make generous donations to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the civic body chief said the city had already reported 12 cases of coronavirus and the corporation needs medical equipment and protective gear to contain the spread.

Hospitals require ventilators, N-95 masks, PPE kits, medicines and sanitising materials, he said, asking citizens to donate generously to the cause.

Migrant labourers and homeless persons were housed in rehabilitation centres and people are welcome to provide food grains and other essentials to them, Singhal said.

Several social organisations and companies had come forward to help out in the hour of crisis, he added.

Source: PTI

