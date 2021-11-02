COVID-19: Therapy used on Donald Trump proves to be 100% effective

Hyderabad: Popular for being administered on US ex-president Donald Trump, the monoclonal therapy has proven to be 100 per cent effective in treating severe diseases and even death in high-risk individuals affected with Delta Variant of SARS COV 2. The study for confirming the same was conducted by AIG Hospitals, Asian Healthcare Foundation, Institute of Life Sciences and Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad.

The Delta is the worst variant of the SARS CoV 2 with higher infectivity and is more transmissible, with a diverse set of mutations than any other variant. In India alone, the second wave havoc was caused due to Delta.

In the study involving 285 patients, 75 per cent who got the monoclonal therapy became RT-PCR negative by the seventh day and 78 per cent of them were relieved of symptoms like fever and cough.

“The results are astonishing and will shape the public health policy for treatment of COVID-19 especially in high-risk individuals, those above the age of 60 or even below 60 but with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, pregnant woman, people with chronic diseases, all will benefit immensely. We have clearly demonstrated in our research that when given at the right time, Monoclonal Therapy stops the progression of the disease completely,” remarked Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals.

None of the participants was severely affected and neither did they succumb completely to the disease. When cross-checked, none of the patients reported any post-COVID-19 symptom either.