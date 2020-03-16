COVID-19: Three arrested in Rachakonda for spreading false news

Hyderabad: In a crackdown against those spreading rumours and fake news about Corona virus, Rachakonda police have arrested three persons.

Acting swiftly against the false news Bhongir Town Police of Rachakonda police identified three persons who were allegedly involved in circulating news of death of person due to Corona virus.

The trio were booked under Under National disaster management act 2005 (NDMA), section 54. Later they were arrested.

In another similar case, D. Narsaiah, SI of Police PS Chaitanyapuri in Rachakonda registered a case against one unknown person spreading Fake news about Corona virus in local WhatsApp group in area of SRL colony, ction. Basing on that, police Issued FIR in crime no 142/2020 u/s 54 NDMA act and investigation underway to identify the rumour monger.

Police commissioner Rachakonda had warned those spreading misinformation about the Corona virus, NDMA law attracts one year imprisonment and fine is punishment.