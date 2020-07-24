COVID-19: TS on high alert for four to five weeks

24th July 2020
Hyderabad: Hinting at the possibility of community transmission in the state, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, has asked residents to stay on “high alert” for the next four to five weeks.

The state’s health officials have issued a warning saying that COVID-19 has entered the community transmission stage. Therefore, he has asked people to be extra vigilant during the next four to five weeks.

In addition to this, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, also assured people that the expenses for COVID-19 treatment are fairly affordable in government hospitals and would not go up to lakhs and crores as charged by private hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Dr G Srinivas Rao said, “We have noticed the transmission of the virus in communities. And therefore citizens need to stay on high alert for the next four to five weeks. We are studying community transmission. However, we have arrested the spread of the virus largely. People also need to take precautions.”

