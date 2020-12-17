Covid-19 under control in Cuba since onset: Health Minister

Havana, Dec 17 : The coronavirus pandemic has been “under control” in Cuba since its onset, thanks to comprehensive management, and national production of 85 per cent of the medical therapies and tools needed to deal with the disease, Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said.

“The trend graphs confirm that the pandemic in our country has been under control throughout the time that has elapsed until today,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Cuba contained the pandemic through “primary care, the use of novel drugs and the active participation of the community”,Portal added.

Cuba on Wednesday reported 83 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall infection tally to 9,671, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The Ministry said that 874 patients are currently hospitalised, including six in serious condition and three critically ill.

So far, 137 people have died due to the virus.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.