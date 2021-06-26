Covid-19 vaccination in Hyderabad

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th June 2021 5:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Beneficiaries wait for their turn to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at Chanchalguda junior college in Hyderabad, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary as others wait in a queue, during a mobile vaccination drive by GHMC, at Risala Bazar in Hyderabad, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, during a mobile vaccination drive by GHMC, at Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad, Friday, June 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, during a mobile vaccination drive by GHMC, at Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad, Friday, June 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: People wait to receive COVID vaccine dose during a special vaccine drive at Mahankali temple Secunderabad, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button