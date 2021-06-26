Covid-19 vaccination in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary as others wait in a queue, during a mobile vaccination drive by GHMC, at Risala Bazar in Hyderabad, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, during a mobile vaccination drive by GHMC, at Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad, Friday, June 25, 2021. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, during a mobile vaccination drive by GHMC, at Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad, Friday, June 25, 2021. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: People wait to receive COVID vaccine dose during a special vaccine drive at Mahankali temple Secunderabad, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)